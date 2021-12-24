Soyuz-2.1b with OneWeb satellites installed on launch pad
The Soyuz-2.1b rocket, scheduled to carry UK’s OneWeb communications satellites into orbit on 27 December at 1310 UTC, has been moved to the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the Russian space agency said.
