China launches new HD Earth observation satellite

Submit on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 22:12

Rocket: Chang Zheng 4C; Payload: Gaofen-5 02; Date: 7 September 2021, 0301 UTC; Launch site: Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellite was deployed into a Sun-synchronous 680 km x 692 km x 98.28 degrees orbit.

