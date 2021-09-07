China launches new HD Earth observation satellite
Rocket: Chang Zheng 4C; Payload: Gaofen-5 02; Date: 7 September 2021, 0301 UTC; Launch site: Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellite was deployed into a Sun-synchronous 680 km x 692 km x 98.28 degrees orbit.
