RFA engine reaches next milestone
Submit on Sunday, July 25th, 2021 20:58
Launch service provider Rocket Factory Augsburg AG has successfully tested its entire engine with staged combustion over eight seconds. The test, which was conducted in Kiruna, Sweden, represents another important milestone in the development process: The eight-second burn time with a stable combustion is regarded in the industry as proof that an engine is fully functional, reaching a thermal steady-state across all engine components.
