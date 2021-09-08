Submit on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 22:34

Arianespace has, jointly with NASA and ESA, defined 18 December 2021 as the targeted launch date for Flight VA256. This third Ariane 5 launch of the year 2021 will orbit NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. This will be the third Ariane 5 launch of the year, following VA254, which was successful on 30 July 2021, and VA255, which is scheduled for 22 October 2021.

Related posts:

ATK awarded contract for Orion launch abort motors

Proton M lifts off with Eutelsat’s W2A (part I)

Update: First launch of 2014 is success for India

Launch Schedule of the H-II Transfer Vehicle KOUNOTORI8