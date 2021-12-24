Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Webb on Ariane 5 roll-out to the launch pad

Submit on Friday, December 24th, 2021 20:03

On 23 December, the James Webb Space Telescope, safely stowed inside the fairing of ESA’s Ariane 5 launch vehicle, left the final assembly building for roll-out to the launch pad at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

Related posts:
Boeing completes key SBSS system tests
RASCOM-QAF1, Horizons-2 pre-launch details
Boeing increases capability of UFO F-11
Newsat says it could still launch satellite by 2012

Related posts:

  1. ATK, LM, PWR form team for Ares I upper stage
  2. Atlas V selected for GeoEye-2 launch
  3. Delays of the day: Sentinel-2A, Star One C4/MSG-4
  4. Arianespace to launch KOMPSAT-7

This entry was posted on Friday, December 24th, 2021 at 8:03 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«