Submit on Friday, December 24th, 2021 20:03

On 23 December, the James Webb Space Telescope, safely stowed inside the fairing of ESA’s Ariane 5 launch vehicle, left the final assembly building for roll-out to the launch pad at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

Related posts:

Boeing completes key SBSS system tests

RASCOM-QAF1, Horizons-2 pre-launch details

Boeing increases capability of UFO F-11

Newsat says it could still launch satellite by 2012