Arianespace: year in review
Submit on Thursday, January 6th, 2022 20:19
Arianespace performed a total of 15 launches in 2021: three by Ariane 5, nine by Soyuz (including eight from the Russian spaceports in Baikonur and Vostochny for the OneWeb constellation) and three by Vega. A total of 305 satellites were launched. Out of the 15 launches, there were 11.5 for solely commercial customers, making Arianespace the leader in this market, according to the company.
