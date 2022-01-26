Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Satellogic completes business combination with CF Acquisition Corp. V

Submit on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 21:01

Satellogic Inc. announced that it has completed its previously announced business combination with CF Acquisition Corp. V, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company [SPAC] sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald. Satellogic’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “SATL” and “SATLW,” respectively.

Related posts:

  1. Eutelsat Communications results FY2009/2010
  2. Intelsat results Q2 2010
  3. OHB Group results H1 2013
  4. SpaceX quietly acquires Swarm Technologies

This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 at 9:01 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«