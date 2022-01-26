Satellogic completes business combination with CF Acquisition Corp. V
Satellogic Inc. announced that it has completed its previously announced business combination with CF Acquisition Corp. V, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company [SPAC] sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald. Satellogic’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “SATL” and “SATLW,” respectively.
