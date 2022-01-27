12 companies to provide Venture Class launch services for NASA
NASA has selected 12 companies to provide launch services for the agency’s Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) missions, providing new opportunities for science and technology payloads.
