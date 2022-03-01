Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Further damage to space co-operation

Submit on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 20:28

Europe’s sanctions cause real losses to Russia’s space corporation Roskosmos. The corporation will estimate them and demand a compensation from partners in Europe, the agency said. Also, Roskosmos expressed doubts whether the ISS could be operated after 2024 given the current situation.

Related posts:
Russia plans next GLONASS-M launch by June
Delay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon C2
Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne successfully completes J-2X powerpack test
Flight VS21 / Soyuz – OneWeb F6: New launch date

Related posts:

  1. Spacedev President Resigns
  2. The Way To Acquire Digital Television Inside The UK
  3. On This Day in Space: Oct. 26, 2004: Cassini spacecraft takes 1st closeups of Titan
  4. In ‘Opportunity’ music video, Foxanne imagines a dying Mars rover’s cry for help

This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 at 8:28 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«