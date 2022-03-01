Further damage to space co-operation
Submit on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 20:28
Europe’s sanctions cause real losses to Russia’s space corporation Roskosmos. The corporation will estimate them and demand a compensation from partners in Europe, the agency said. Also, Roskosmos expressed doubts whether the ISS could be operated after 2024 given the current situation.
Related posts:
Russia plans next GLONASS-M launch by June
Delay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon C2
Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne successfully completes J-2X powerpack test
Flight VS21 / Soyuz – OneWeb F6: New launch date
This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 at 8:28 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.