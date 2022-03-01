Satellite News

Further damage to space co-operation

Europe’s sanctions cause real losses to Russia’s space corporation Roskosmos. The corporation will estimate them and demand a compensation from partners in Europe, the agency said. Also, Roskosmos expressed doubts whether the ISS could be operated after 2024 given the current situation.

