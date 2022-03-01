Lockheed Martin invests in Satellite Vu
Submit on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 20:28
British Earth Observation scale-up Satellite Vu, founded in 2016, has successfully closed the second round of its Series A, bringing total investment to £20 million.
Related posts:
Russia plans next GLONASS-M launch by June
Delay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon C2
Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne successfully completes J-2X powerpack test
Flight VS21 / Soyuz – OneWeb F6: New launch date
This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 at 8:28 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.