Submit on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 20:28

British Earth Observation scale-up Satellite Vu, founded in 2016, has successfully closed the second round of its Series A, bringing total investment to £20 million.

Related posts:

Russia plans next GLONASS-M launch by June

Delay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon C2

Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne successfully completes J-2X powerpack test

Flight VS21 / Soyuz – OneWeb F6: New launch date