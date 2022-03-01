LockMart eyes up new manufacturing investment in North East England
Submit on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 20:28
Lockheed Martin is looking for North East businesses and skills organisations to support its plans to develop a bold new future for the UK’s space sector. Senior executives from the company are in Newcastle today to explore options for its space business, which could potentially include manufacturing as well as research and development based in the North East.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 at 8:28 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.