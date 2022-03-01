Submit on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 20:28

NASA has awarded three additional missions to Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) for crew transportation services to the International Space Station as part of its Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap) contract.

