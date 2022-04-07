Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Lynk announces deployment of sixth satellite

Submit on Thursday, April 7th, 2022 21:07

Lynk Global, Inc. announced the successful launch, deployment, and initial on-orbit check-out of Lynk Tower 1. The spacecraft is the company’s sixth ‘cell-tower-in-space’ satellite and is now in position to become the world’s first commercial cell-tower-in-space, the company said.

Related posts:

  1. Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne successfully completes J-2X powerpack test
  2. Star One D1 arrives for Ariane 5 flight in December
  3. Japanese cargo vessel on its way to the ISS
  4. Ariane 5 closes 2016 out with textbook launch

This entry was posted on Thursday, April 7th, 2022 at 9:07 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«