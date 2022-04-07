Virgin Orbit to launch Amber 1
The Satellite Applications Catapult and Virgin Orbit have announced an agreement to launch the latest satellite in the Catapult’s In-Orbit Demonstration (IOD) programme into space from the United Kingdom later this year.
