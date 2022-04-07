Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Virgin Orbit to launch Amber 1

Submit on Thursday, April 7th, 2022 21:07

The Satellite Applications Catapult and Virgin Orbit have announced an agreement to launch the latest satellite in the Catapult’s In-Orbit Demonstration (IOD) programme into space from the United Kingdom later this year.

Related posts:

  1. Europe’s ATV cleared for lift-off
  2. Delay of the day: Astra 3B, COMSATBw-2
  3. Skynet 5D delivered to launch site
  4. Aerojet Rocketdyne successfully tests 3D-printed thrust chamber

This entry was posted on Thursday, April 7th, 2022 at 9:07 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«