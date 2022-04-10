Satellite News

Airbus to acquire DSI Datensicherheit

Airbus Defence and Space has announced the acquisition of DSI Datensicherheit GmbH (DSI DS), a German-based company that provides cryptography and communication systems for Space, Airborne and Naval & Ground that is certified by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI).

