Airbus to acquire DSI Datensicherheit
Submit on Sunday, April 10th, 2022 21:46
Airbus Defence and Space has announced the acquisition of DSI Datensicherheit GmbH (DSI DS), a German-based company that provides cryptography and communication systems for Space, Airborne and Naval & Ground that is certified by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI).
This entry was posted on Sunday, April 10th, 2022 at 9:46 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.