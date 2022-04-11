Axiom Space and Mitsui announce Japan-based joint venture
Submit on Monday, April 11th, 2022 21:00
Building on the strategic partnership that Axiom Space and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. signed in September, and following Mitsui’s investment in Axiom Space, the partners have initiated the formation of a joint venture in Japan to accelerate on-orbit services to commercial and government customers. This partnership builds on both Axiom’s in-space capabilities and Mitsui’s global industrial reach.
This entry was posted on Monday, April 11th, 2022 at 9:00 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.