Axiom Space and Mitsui announce Japan-based joint venture

Building on the strategic partnership that Axiom Space and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. signed in September, and following Mitsui’s investment in Axiom Space, the partners have initiated the formation of a joint venture in Japan to accelerate on-orbit services to commercial and government customers. This partnership builds on both Axiom’s in-space capabilities and Mitsui’s global industrial reach.

