Astra announces electric propulsion system contract with LeoStella
Submit on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022 21:31
Astra Space, Inc. and LeoStella LLC announced a contract for Astra to provide multiple Astra Spacecraft Engines for LeoStella satellites. Astra is expected to begin delivering the propulsion systems later this year and into 2023.
