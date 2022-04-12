Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

First second-gen Meteosat satellite sets record for orbital longevity

Submit on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022 21:31

MSG-1 (also called Meteosat-8) has broken all records for longevity, logging 19 years, 7 months and 12 days in orbit to date. MSG-1 was launched back in August 2002, followed by MSG-2, MSG-3 and MSG-4 in December 2005, July 2012 and July 2015, respectively.

Related posts:

  1. Northrop Grumman begins integrating LCROSS instruments
  2. AeroAstro to develop space plug & play
  3. Kepler goes into safe mode (again)
  4. Spacecom orders multi-band HTS from Boeing

This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022 at 9:31 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«