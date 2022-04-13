Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

JWST’s coldest instrument reaches operational temperature

Submit on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022 21:49

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, built in partnership with Northrop Grumman Corporation, is one step closer to being fully commissioned. Enabled by Northrop Grumman cryocooler technology, the system has cooled the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) to its operational cryogenic temperature.

Related posts:

  1. SAR-Lupe 2 leaves OHB for testing, launch in July
  2. SES orders Sirius 5 from Space Systems/Loral
  3. TSAT competition scrapped, decision delayed — report
  4. NASA awards Thermal Infrared Sensor-2 instrument cryocooler

This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022 at 9:49 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«