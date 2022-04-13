JWST’s coldest instrument reaches operational temperature
Submit on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022 21:49
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, built in partnership with Northrop Grumman Corporation, is one step closer to being fully commissioned. Enabled by Northrop Grumman cryocooler technology, the system has cooled the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) to its operational cryogenic temperature.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022 at 9:49 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.