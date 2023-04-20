Pentagon has ‘no credible evidence’ of aliens or UFOs that defy physics
In a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on April 19, the director of the Pentagon’s new UFO office shot down hopes that the U.S. government has evidence that aliens have visited Earth.
