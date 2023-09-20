OSIRIS-REx asteroid probe makes final maneuver before Sept. 24 sample delivery
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx probe performed one last trajectory-correcting maneuver on Sunday (Sept. 17) to set up the Sept. 24 arrival of its asteroid sample here on Earth.
