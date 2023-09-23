Satellite News

Green comet Nishimura survives its superheated slingshot around the sun. Will we get another chance to see it?

Comet Nishimura, which was only discovered in August, has survived its closest approach to the sun and will brighten over the next week. But is it still visible from Earth?

