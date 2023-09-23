Green comet Nishimura survives its superheated slingshot around the sun. Will we get another chance to see it?
Submit on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 01:11
Comet Nishimura, which was only discovered in August, has survived its closest approach to the sun and will brighten over the next week. But is it still visible from Earth?
This entry was posted on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.