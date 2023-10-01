Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

See Jupiter meet up with a bright moon in the night sky tonight

Submit on Sunday, October 1st, 2023 17:12

Skywatchers who are out during the evening hours on Sunday will almost certainly be attracted toward the eastern sky, where the two brightest visible objects at that hour will be readily evident.

Related posts:

  1. Ways to Overcome Common Dish TV Problems
  2. Watch live tonight: Astronauts launch to the International Space Station at 1:45 am ET
  3. Destiny 2 beginner’s guide: joining the fight before Lightfall
  4. New XRISM X-ray mission to study the most violent events in the universe will launch on Aug. 26

This entry was posted on Sunday, October 1st, 2023 at 5:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy