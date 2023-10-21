Satellite News

Watch NASA’s VIPER moon rover conquer a lunar ‘obstacle course’ (video)

NASA engineers created a simulated lunar environment, including large rocks, steep slopes and deep craters, to test the mobility of a new moon rover prototype called VIPER.

