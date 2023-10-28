If Venus had Earth-like plate tectonics in its distant past, did it have life too?
Submit on Saturday, October 28th, 2023 03:11
New research suggests the solar system’s hottest planet, Venus, could have had Earth-like plate tectonics billions of years ago, opening up the possibility that this hellish once hosted life.
This entry was posted on Saturday, October 28th, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.