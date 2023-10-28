The next 4 to 5 years will be ‘most favorable’ for aurora sightings. Here’s why
Submit on Saturday, October 28th, 2023 03:11
Want to see the northern lights (aurora borealis) or the southern lights (aurora australis)? Good news — The next four to five years will provide optimal conditions for some dazzling displays.
This entry was posted on Saturday, October 28th, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.