Evidence of alien life may exist in the fractures of icy moons around Jupiter and Saturn
Submit on Thursday, November 9th, 2023 05:11
Researchers searching for evidence of extraterrestrial life are investigating the geological faults of Saturn’s largest icy moon, Titan, and Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede.
This entry was posted on Thursday, November 9th, 2023 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.