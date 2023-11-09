Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA powers up Artemis 2 Orion spacecraft ahead of 2024 moon mission

Submit on Thursday, November 9th, 2023 04:11

The Orion for Artemis 2, humanity’s first lunar mission in 50 years, powered on successfully on Nov. 6. It will carry four astronauts around the moon no earlier than 2024.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Thursday, November 9th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy