NASA powers up Artemis 2 Orion spacecraft ahead of 2024 moon mission
Submit on Thursday, November 9th, 2023 04:11
The Orion for Artemis 2, humanity’s first lunar mission in 50 years, powered on successfully on Nov. 6. It will carry four astronauts around the moon no earlier than 2024.
