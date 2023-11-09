James Webb Space Telescope detects clues about how Earth formed billions of years ago
Submit on Thursday, November 9th, 2023 06:11
Water vapor observed sublimating from tiny chunks of rock within planet-forming disks is a sign that a process called “pebble accretion” kickstarts the birth of new worlds.
This entry was posted on Thursday, November 9th, 2023 at 6:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.