Alexander Skarsgård to star in Apple TV+ sci-fi ‘Murderbot’ series

Submit on Saturday, December 23rd, 2023 21:12

Everyone’s favorite homicidal SecUnit will soon head to the small screen in a new “Murderbot” TV series picked up by Apple TV+ based on author Martha Wells’s thrilling collection.

