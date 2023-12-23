Alexander Skarsgård to star in Apple TV+ sci-fi ‘Murderbot’ series
Everyone’s favorite homicidal SecUnit will soon head to the small screen in a new “Murderbot” TV series picked up by Apple TV+ based on author Martha Wells’s thrilling collection.
