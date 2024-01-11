China launches ‘lobster eye’ Einstein Probe to study black holes, neutron stars and more (video)
Submit on Thursday, January 11th, 2024 02:11
On Jan. 9, China launched its Einstein Probe to observe the X-ray sky, hunting for high-energy light from neutron stars, feeding black holes and other exotic objects.
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 11th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.