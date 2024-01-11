Why you don’t need to get to the centerline for April’s total solar eclipse — and what will happen at the edge
Submit on Thursday, January 11th, 2024 00:11
If you understand the importance of the path of totality, then you may be heading for the centerline, but there are lots of reasons not to.
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 11th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.