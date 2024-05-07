Satellite News

1st woman to command a US spacecraft Eileen Collins ‘signs’ patch to inspire girls

Tuesday, May 7th, 2024

A patch created to honor Eileen Collins, the first woman to command a U.S. spacecraft, features a geometric pattern representing the glow of her space shuttle lifting off into the night sky.

