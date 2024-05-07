Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Boeing’s Starliner launch will be the 1st astronaut flight on an Atlas V rocket. How did NASA and ULA get it ready for crews? (exclusive)

Submit on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024 01:11

NASA astronauts will ride a United Launch Alliance Atlas V for the 1st time on May 6. Getting the long-running rocket ready for humans took thousands of checks.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»