Dream Chaser space plane arrives in Florida ahead of 1st launch to ISS (photo)
Submit on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024 04:11
Dream Chaser is almost ready for its first mission. The space plane Tenacity and a cargo module are at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center for final testing ahead of an ISS launch.
