Space Force orders ‘jetpack’ to give 2 years of maneuverability to military satellite

Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024

In a first-of-its-kind mission, Starfish Space will attach a “jetpack”-like satellite to a U.S. military satellite to give it two years of additional propulsion and maneuverability.

