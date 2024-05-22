Space Force orders ‘jetpack’ to give 2 years of maneuverability to military satellite
Submit on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024 05:11
In a first-of-its-kind mission, Starfish Space will attach a “jetpack”-like satellite to a U.S. military satellite to give it two years of additional propulsion and maneuverability.
