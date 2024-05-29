Scientists pick their favorite Euclid ‘dark universe’ telescope images: ‘The best is still to come’
The European Space Agency has now released ten images from its dark universe detective spacecraft, Euclid. We asked scientists from various fields to pick their favorite Euclid image thus far.
