Astronauts test SpaceX Starship hardware and spacesuits for Artemis 3 moon mission (photos)

Submit on Sunday, June 9th, 2024 19:11

Two astronauts performed tests inside full-scale mock ups of SpaceX’s Starship Human Landing System to test spacesuits and other hardware for NASA’s Artemis 3 moon mission.

