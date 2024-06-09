Astronauts test SpaceX Starship hardware and spacesuits for Artemis 3 moon mission (photos)
Two astronauts performed tests inside full-scale mock ups of SpaceX’s Starship Human Landing System to test spacesuits and other hardware for NASA’s Artemis 3 moon mission.
