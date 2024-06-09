Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

What is the 3-body problem, and is it really unsolvable?

Submit on Sunday, June 9th, 2024 20:11

The three-body problem is a physics conundrum that has boggled scientists since Isaac Newton’s day. But what is it, why is it so hard to solve and is the sci-fi series of the same name really possible?

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Sunday, June 9th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»