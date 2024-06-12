Alaska’s rivers are turning bright orange and as acidic as vinegar as toxic metal escapes from melting permafrost
Alaska’s melting permafrost is dumping toxic metals into the state’s rivers, turning them bright orange and making the water highly acidic. The contaminated rivers are so vibrant they can be seen from space, and the problem is likely to get much worse in the future.
