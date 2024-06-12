Stoke Space test-fires engine for upcoming fully reusable rocket (photos)
Stoke Space has announced the first successful hot-fire engine test for its Nova launch vehicle, which the company calls the “most robust, fully and rapidly reusable medium-lift rocket in the world.”
