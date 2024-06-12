Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Stoke Space test-fires engine for upcoming fully reusable rocket (photos)

Submit on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024 23:11

Stoke Space has announced the first successful hot-fire engine test for its Nova launch vehicle, which the company calls the “most robust, fully and rapidly reusable medium-lift rocket in the world.”

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»