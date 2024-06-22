Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

How SpaceShipOne’s historic launch 20 years ago paved the way for a new space tourism era

Submit on Saturday, June 22nd, 2024 17:11

On June 21, 2004, SpaceShipOne reached the final frontier for the first time, notching a huge milestone for private spaceflight and paving the way for space tourism.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, June 22nd, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»