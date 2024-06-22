How SpaceShipOne’s historic launch 20 years ago paved the way for a new space tourism era
On June 21, 2004, SpaceShipOne reached the final frontier for the first time, notching a huge milestone for private spaceflight and paving the way for space tourism.
