NASA, Boeing delay Starliner astronaut landing again, to study helium leaks and thruster issues
Submit on Saturday, June 22nd, 2024 10:11
Boeing’s Starliner capsule will remain docked with the ISS until at least July 2, in part to give mission team members more time to assess helium leaks and thruster issues.
