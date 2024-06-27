ISS astronauts take shelter in Boeing Starliner and other return spacecraft after June 26 satellite breakup
ISS astronauts retreated to three return spacecraft late on June 26 after a satellite breakup incident in a nearby orbit. NASA cleared the crew to return to their duties after 1 hour.
