SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites, lands Falcon 9 rocket on record 22nd flight (video)
Submit on Thursday, June 27th, 2024 23:11
SpaceX launched and landed one of its Falcon 9 rockets on its 22nd mission on Thursday (June 27), adding another milestone to the company’s reusability record.
This entry was posted on Thursday, June 27th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.