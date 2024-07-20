A high-speed particle struck the Gaia space telescope — but Gaia came back stronger than ever
A high-speed particle and electronics malfunction threatened the Gaia space telescope, but scientists managed to not only fix the issue, but also to optimize Gaia beyond its previous capabilities.
