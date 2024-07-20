NASA delays ISS spacewalks indefinitely to investigate spacesuit coolant leak
Submit on Saturday, July 20th, 2024 02:11
NASA had planned to hold its next spacewalk at the end of July, but now that’s off the schedule. An investigation continues after a June 24 coolant leak during a spacewalk.
This entry was posted on Saturday, July 20th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.