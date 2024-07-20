Satellite News

NASA delays ISS spacewalks indefinitely to investigate spacesuit coolant leak

NASA had planned to hold its next spacewalk at the end of July, but now that’s off the schedule. An investigation continues after a June 24 coolant leak during a spacewalk.

