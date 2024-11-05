Satellite News

Newfound dead star spins record-breaking 716 times a second, explodes with thermonuclear blasts

The neutron star 4U 1820-30 is one of the fastest spinning bodies in the universe, spinning at 716 times a second and erupting like an atomic bomb, NASA’s NICER telescope has found.

