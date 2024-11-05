‘Vega continues to be unusual:’ Lack of planets around young star puzzles astronomers
A joint Hubble and James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) project to learn more about the dusty disk around the bright star Vega has found a surprising lack of planets.
